John David Washington Reacts On 12-year Age Gap With 'Malcolm & Marie' Co-star Zendaya

Malcolm & Marie is an upcoming romantic drama film starring John David Washington and Zendaya as a couple. The trailer of the Netflix film was recently released and many asked questions about the age difference between the leads. Now David Washington has defended the age gap and praised Zendaya.

John David Washington defends 12-year age Gap with Malcolm & Maria co-star Zendaya

In Malcolm & Maria, John David Washington and Zendaya are playing titular roles as boyfriend and girlfriend. 36-year-old David Washington and 24-year-old Zendaya shot the film during the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Since it was announced, there is criticism over the age difference between the two leads. Now, John David Washington addressed the matter during a recent interview with Variety.

He said that he was not concerned about age because she is a woman. The actor stated that people are going to see in the movie how much of a woman Zendaya is. He mentioned that she has far more experience than he does in the industry. John David Washington explained that he has only been in it for seven years. She has been in it longer, so he is learning from her and he is the rookie.

The Tenet star asserted that he was leaning on Zendaya for a lot. She shared some of her stories about what she had to go through with Twitter and everything. He said that he appreciated her wisdom and discernment when it comes to their business, and he admires that. The actor mentioned that he is “really excited” for people to see when Malcolm & Marie is released – they are going to see how mature she is in her role. He noted that he is talking about versatility, and director Sam Levinson and Zendaya brought both.

Malcolm and Marie Official Plot:

When filmmaker Malcolm and his girlfriend Maria, return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love. The smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning. Malcolm & Marie is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 5, 2021.

