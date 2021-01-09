'Malcolm & Marie' Trailer Out! Shows Zendaya & John David Washington’s Story Of Love

Malcolm & Marie casts Zendaya and John David Washington in the titular roles as the leads. It is a Netflix drama film. Directed by Sam Levinson, the movie has caught much-attention as it was filmed in the midst of coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now the first Malcolm & Marie trailer is released.

Malcolm & Marie trailer: Zendaya and John David Washington in Sam Levinson’s Netflix Drama

Netflix has shared the first Malcolm & Marie trailer featuring recent Emmy winner Zendaya with BlacKKKlansman and Tenet fame John David Washington. It shows them as a couple and focuses on their relationship. The story has a filmmaker who returns home with his girlfriend following a celebratory film premiere as he awaits what is sure to be an imminent critical and financial success. The evening takes a sudden turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.

Malcolm & Marie cast Zendaya and John David Washington are depicting the love/hate relationship with strong emotions. The couple wonders around the home, sometimes being estranged and sometimes sharing their love. The smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 5, 2021. Check out the trailer below.

Malcolm & Marie was shot during COVID-19 lockdown. Sam Levinson wrote and completed the screenplay in just six days. The shooting took place at Feldman Architecture’s Caterpillar House in Carmel, California. The makers had to follow extensive safety protocols as the entire cast and crew was quarantined during filming, as well as two weeks before and after shooting, along with increased sanitation and daily temperature checks. The production team revealed that it went to great pains to keep the set-in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and gain the approval of Hollywood unions, reported Variety.

Malcolm & Marie is one of the first projects that took place during the lockdown. It is produced by Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson of Little Lamb Productions. Zendaya and John David Washington also serve as executive producers, along with rapper Kid Cudi and Yariv Milchan. Netflix acquired the rights to premiere the film for $30 million based on a promo shown at Toronto Film Festival 2020.

