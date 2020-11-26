John David Washington-Zendaya's Netflix Film 'Malcolm & Marie' Gets A 2021 Premiere Date

Malcolm & Marie is an upcoming Netflix romantic drama film. Directed by Sam Levinson, it stars Zendaya and John David Washington in the titular roles. The project was sold to the OTT platform for $30 million and now it has got a release date.

Malcolm & Marie to arrive on Netflix in February 2021

Netflix has announced that Malcolm & Marie starring John David Washington and Zendaya will premiere on February 5, 2021. The streamers acquired distribution rights of the project in September during the Toronto International Film Festival after screening. They outbid companies like HBO, Searchlight Pictures and A24. Netflix is also planning an Academy Awards campaign for the black-and-white movie.

Malcolm & Marie shows John David Washington and Zendaya as a couple and focuses on their bond. The story has a filmmaker who returns home with his girlfriend following a celebratory film premiere as he awaits what is sure to be an imminent critical and financial success. The evening takes a sudden turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.

Malcolm & Marie was shot during COVID-19 lockdown. Sam Levinson wrote and completed the screenplay in just six days. The shooting took place at Feldman Architecture’s Caterpillar House in Carmel, California. The makers had to follow extensive safety protocols as the entire cast and crew was quarantined during filming, as well as two weeks before and after shooting, along with increased sanitation and daily temperature checks.

The production team revealed that it went to great pains to keep the set-in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and gain the approval of Hollywood unions, reported Variety. It is one of the few projects that took place during the lockdown. It is produced by Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson of Little Lamb Productions. Zendaya and John David Washington also serve as executive producers, along with rapper Kid Cudi and Yariv Milchan.

Sam Levinson and Zendaya have previously collaborated for Euphoria series which won the latter an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a drama this year. John David Washington rose to fame with his performance in BlacKkKlansman and was recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Levinson has helmed Another Happy Day and Assassination Nation.

