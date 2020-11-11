Camila Mendes And Maya Hawke To Lead Netflix Original Film 'Strangers'?

Camila Mendes is well-known for playing Veronica Lodge on The CW teen drama series Riverdale that streams on Netflix. Maya Hawke made her debut on the same OTT platform on its popular show Stranger Things in season 3 as Robin Buckley. Now the two actors are collaborating for the first time for a Netflix project.

Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke in Netflix movie 'Strangers'?

Deadline has recently reported that Netflix has cast Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in their upcoming feature film titled as Strangers. It will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, following her feature directorial debut Someone Great, also for the streamer. The movie will be co-written by Robinson and Celeste Ballard.

Strangers is described as subverted Hitchock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls. It follows Drew (Alpa, it girl) and Eleanor (beta, alt girl) who, after a clandestine meet-cute, team up to go after each other’s bullies. Robinson is producing the film along with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron for Likely Story under their overall deal with Netflix. Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke will lead Strangers cast with more actors to join.

Camila Mendes made her feature film debut in 2018 with The New Romantic playing Morgan. Her most recent work includes Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg, and Netflix film Dangerous Lies. She was also seen in the streamer's movie, The Perfect Date featuring Noah Centineo, and an independent psychological thriller drama film, Coyote Lake. Mendes will reprise her role as Veronica Lodge when the fifth season of Riverdale premiers in January. The series starring KJ Alpa, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse is currently under filming.

Maya Hawke made her acting debut in 2017 with Little Women miniseries, portraying Jo March. She has appeared in movies like Ladyworld and Human Capital. Her work also includes a cameo as Flower Child in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. The actor was most recently seen in miniseries The Good Lord Bird along with her father, Ethan Hawke, and Mainstream movie featuring Andrew Garfield that premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Maya Hawke in Stranger Things will make a comeback as Robin in season 4.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as a writer. She is co-writing the screenplay for Thor: Love and Thunder with director Taika Waititi. Her work as a filmmaker also includes an episode in Love Life television series. Robinson has also penned down Unpregnant, with Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Jenni Hendriks and Ted Caplan.

Promo Image Source: camimendes And maya_hawke (sallymontana_photo) Instagram

