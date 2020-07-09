Did Zendaya And John David Washington Shoot For 'Malcolm & Marie' During Lockdown?

Zendaya and John David Washington did not rest even during the pandemic. According to recent reports by a news portal, both the actors continued shooting for their upcoming film, Malcolm & Marie for almost a month. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire team took the necessary precautionary measures during the shooting.

Zendaya and John David Washington shooting during the lockdown?

Reportedly, pre-production work for Zendaya and John David Washington starrer Malcolm & Marie started in March this year. However, Zendaya called up Sam Levinson asking whether he would be able to shoot for the film during the pandemic. The following few days, Sam Levinson reportedly spent time penning the script of Malcolm & Marie. Reportedly, the plotline of Malcolm & Marie explores several social issues that the world is facing at the moment.

If reports are to be believed, then Zendaya and John David Washington shot for Malcolm & Marie at Feldman Architecture's Caterpillar House in California. The team chose the location for privacy and distance from anyone outside the team. Reportedly, the house also matched with the aesthetics in Sam Levinson’s script.

Even while the production of Zendaya and John David Washington starrer Malcolm & Marie was going on, there was a list of guidelines that were listed out. These guidelines were jotted down after getting a doctor’s insight. Reportedly, the entire team wore masks the whole time. The team including the chef who cooked the meals was not allowed to leave the property.

Kid Cudi, who is the producer of Malcolm & Marie, confirmed the project when he tweeted an article about the film. He even added that he “really excited” about the film. He is an executive producer of the film.

Even Zendaya confirmed the project in a post on social media earlier today. She shared a monochrome picture with John David Washington. She also revealed the title of the film in the caption and wrote, “Malcolm & Marie”.

According to the reports, a limited team of 12 people were on the set each time. The contact between the members was also limited. The gear used for the shooting was also sanitised regularly. Additionally, the team conducted temperature checks at the start and end of every filming.

