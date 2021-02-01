'SNL' Review: John Krasinski Shines, But Kate McKinnon & Beck Steal The Show

Actor John Krasinski kick-started SNL 2021. He began his hosting duties with a traditional monologue which then followed with The Office fans making declarations about him instead of asking questions. Apart from John, many SNL regulars like Kate McKinnon, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Aidy, etc., were present to deliver a power-packed performance. Read John Krasinski’s SNL performance review here. Machine Gun Kelly delivered a stunning performance as the musical guest as well.

SNL John Krasinski review

Overview

Saturday Night Live’s ratings reflected how 2020 was for all of us. But Joe Biden’s inauguration and 2021 seems to have brought a new zeal to the show. John Krasinski comedy timing was proven as Jim Halpert on The Office. No wonder he brough the same energy to his first SNL gig. As mentioned earlier, he began his hosting duties with a monologue but The Office fandom which grew by millions during quarantine followed him even here. Once John Krasinski’s monologue ended, the skits began, and each skit was different than the other with current topics like terrorism at The Capitol or Joe Biden being United States’ newest President was discussed and joked about. Aidy and Kate reunited for a skit and their partnership enhanced this latest episode.

Also read | John Krasinski's SNL Show Shocks Fans As He Kisses Davidson, Talks About Being Arrested

SNL John Krasinski's monologue

SNL Review:

John Krasinski on SNL worked wonders. Every Instagram comment on these skits agrees with the same. John brought his A-game to the stage. Right from his monologue, where is overwhelmed to have received this opportunity to kissing Pete Davidson to satisfy a few The Office fans. The monologue itself sets a great tone for the rest of the episode.

The Twins skit really stole the show. In the skit John Krasinski is busy in a Zoom call (as every household right now is) and suddenly his two twins pop up. ‘The Shining’ tribute to the pandemic is hilarious and at the same time creepy. Krasinski’s straight face while is two not so normal kids makes the skit a tad bit funnier than it already was. The Blue Georgia skit is another homage to of course Georgia and seriousness with which the no-mask narrative is being performed at every nook. Pete Davidson steals the show as a New-Yorker and our fellow Georgians, John, Aidy, and Beck put up a realistically funny picture.

SNL fans eagerly await Weekend updates by Colin Jost and Michael Che in every new episode. The first weekend update of 2021 was no less than the highlight of this episode. The weekend update duo made sure to cover every new update right from Biden’s reversal of the trans ban from the army to the Los Angeles road collapse. Their fellow update guests were also SNL fan favourites. Hence, the skit got better with each passing appearance.

Also read | Megan Fox Loves MGK's SNL Act, Labels It As "best Performance That Show Has Ever Seen"

Since this was the first episode of 2021, a power-packed delivery was necessary. Hence, along with a first-time guest host of the three guest host series, John Krasinski delivered his best but was over-shadowed by SNL’s cast. Right from Kate McKinnon to Beck, everybody seemed to have had better roles and lines than Krasinski.

Final Thoughts

John Krasinski hosting SNL again is something all his fans would want. His comedy timing and chemistry with other cast members was hilarious. The material of this episode covered several important events from 2020 and January 2021 hence it was a trip down memory lane with great punchlines and excellent acting performances. But John Krasinski guest host appearance was often forgotten all thanks to SNL’s main cast powerful presence.

Also read | Machine Gun Kelly Falls Off Stage During End Credits Of Debut SNL Performance - Watch

Also read | Kenan Thompson To Juggle Between SNL And New NBC Comedy Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.