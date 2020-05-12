John Krasinski Reunites 'The Office' Cast To Perform A Special Dance At #SGNWedding

The Office star John Krasinski recently started his YouTube channel called Some Good News. John Krasinski's show Some Good News aims at throwing light at something good that is happening or making something good happen during the time of quarantine. As a part of Some Good News, John Krasinski officiated a wedding on the latest episode and even called The Office cast to perform a special dance.

The Office Cast joins the Zoom wedding

In the latest episode of the web series, John Krasinski invited a couple from Maryland who are huge fans of The Office. While inviting the couple John Krasinski revealed that John proposed to Susan the same way Jim Halpert proposed to Pam Beasley on The Office. John Krasinski officiated the wedding and stated that he would like to invite ‘his family’ to be a part of the special zoom wedding.

John Krasinski brought on The Office cast members to be a part of the wedding as well. He was joined by Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper, Angela Kinsey, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak among others. The Office cast danced on Chris Brown’s song Forever and performed the dance moves that they did in the show for Jim and Pam’s wedding.

John Krasinski on the seventh episode of Some Good News decided to hold a virtual wedding for the couple. He posted a short snippet of the episode on his Instagram account. While posting about the episode, John Krasinski wrote, ‘Well... literally no words for this episode of @somegoodnews ! Once in a lifetime kind of stuff thanks to all my incredible guests #emmastome @zacbrownband @jennafischer and THE CAST OF THE OFFICE!!! Thank you thank you thank you!’ [sic]

The Zoom wedding

Well... literally no words for this episode of @somegoodnews ! Once in a lifetime kind of stuff thanks to all my incredible guests #emmastome @zacbrownband @jennafischer and THE CAST OF THE OFFICE!!! Thank you thank you thank you!https://t.co/Sj4FJgXgCA — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 11, 2020

In the initial part of the show, John Krasinski asked the couple to get married then and there on the Zoom chat. He even invited their parents and their best friends to be a part of the wedding. John Krasinski revealed that he got himself ordained as a minister to officiate the wedding. He even invited his friend Zac Brown, who performed the song The man who loves you the most for the couple.

