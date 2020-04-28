John Krasinski Experiments With Food Recipes On The Fifth Episode Of 'Some Good News'

The Office alum John Krasinski recently started his YouTube channel called Some Good News. John Krasinski's show Some Good News aims at throwing light at something good that is happening or making something good happen during the time of quarantine. As a part of Some Good News, John Krasinski revealed that he will be asking some big names in the food and beverage industry to try out home recipes of some of the people.

ALSO READ: John Krasinski Turns Into A DJ As He Promises To Host A Virtual Prom For The Class Of 2020

#SNGcooking on John Krasinski's show

John Krasinski revealed that he had asked some people to share their best home recipes with him and that he would ask his friends to try out those recipes. He shared a promo of the fifth episode of John Krasinski's show Some Good News on his Instagram account. In the promo, he introduces the four ‘friends’ who would try out the home recipes. John Krasinski reveals that Maratha Stewart, Guy Fieri, David Chang, and Stanley Tucci will be trying out the home recipes.

ALSO READ: NASA Astronauts Share 'Some Good News' On John Krasinski's Show; Watch

While posting the small snippet of the video on his social media, John Krasinski wrote, ‘Here we go! Episode 5 of @somegoodnews is so good... You can smell it! Welcome to #SGNcooking !!!’ [sic] John Krasinski revealed that some of the fans submitted their home recipes and these celebrities will now follow instructions and try to whip up the home recipes. In the promo, it can be seen taht the celebrities were not disappointed with the recipes that they tried out.

ALSO READ: John Krasinski & Steve Carell's Reunion On 'Some Good News' Leaves Netizens Nostalgic

John Krasinski​​​​​​​'s show Some Good News

What a special episode this was! Celebrating food is celebrating our families and celebrating restaurants is celebrating our communities and our culture! HUGE thank you to @MarthaStewart @davidchang #StanleyTucci @guyfieri @pepsi https://t.co/aKzewkXjvx — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 27, 2020

John Krasinski shared a link of the latest episode of Some Good News on his Twitter account and stated that food is a celebration of families. He wrote, ‘What a special episode this was! Celebrating food is celebrating our families and celebrating restaurants is celebrating our communities and our culture!’ [sic] Fans of the actor have taken to the social media and thanked him for the episode. Many mentioned that the light-hearted comedy makes their day.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Makes An Appearance As Weatherman On John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.