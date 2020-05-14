John Krasinski Shares Emotional Note, Reveals He Is Taking A Break From 'Some Good News'

The Office star John Krasinski recently started his YouTube channel called Some Good News. John Krasinski's show Some Good News aims at throwing light at something good that is happening or making something good happen during the time of quarantine. John Krasinski recently revealed that he is taking a break from the show. Check out the social media post announcing the news.

Some Good News comes to an end

In the social media post, John Krasinski revealed that he is taking a break from the show Some Good News. He shared an emotional note and stated that the show meant a lot to him. After eight successful episodes, John Krasinski has decided to conclude the show. Fans of the Some Good News have taken up to their social media and mentioned that they do not want the show to get over.

ALSO READ: John Krasinski Reunites 'The Office' Cast To Perform A Special Dance At #SGNWedding

ALSO READ: NASA Astronauts Share 'Some Good News' On John Krasinski's Show; Watch

Fans referred to John Krasinski’s Some Good News as the ‘Greatest thing to happen to 2020.’ While some stated that they do not want the show to conclude, others thanked John Krasinski for creating the show. They thanked John Krasinski for reuniting the cast of Hamilton as well as The Office on Some Good News. Some fans stated that they are sad that the show is concluding and that they wish it would've lasted forever.

John Krasinski’s videos

Well... literally no words for this episode of @somegoodnews ! Once in a lifetime kind of stuff thanks to all my incredible guests #emmastome @zacbrownband @jennafischer and THE CAST OF THE OFFICE!!! Thank you thank you thank you!https://t.co/Sj4FJgXgCA — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Makes An Appearance As Weatherman On John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' Show

In the latest episode of the web series, John Krasinski invited a couple from Maryland who are huge fans of The Office. While inviting the couple, John Krasinski revealed that John proposed to Susan the same way Jim Halpert proposed to Pam Beasley on The Office. John Krasinski officiated the wedding and stated that he would like to invite ‘his family’ to be a part of the special zoom wedding.

John Krasinski brought The Office cast members to be a part of the wedding as well. He was joined by Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper, Angela Kinsey, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak among others. The Office cast danced on Chris Brown’s song Forever and performed the dance moves that they did in the show for Jim and Pam’s wedding.

ALSO READ: John Krasinski Experiments With Food Recipes On The Fifth Episode Of 'Some Good News'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.