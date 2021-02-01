John Krasinski's SNL Show Shocks Fans As He Kisses Davidson, Talks About Being Arrested

John Krasinski has made headlines after his recent appearance on SNL. He shocked the fans by kissing Pete Davidson & talked about being arrested for participating in the Capitol Hill Riots. Throughout the show 41-year-old actor kept shocking his fans with hilarious jokes and performances. Krasinski hosted SNL for its first episode of the year. Also throughput the episode he was unable to shake off his The Office persona, Jim Halpert.

John Krasinski and Pete Davidson kiss

When Krasinski graced the stage to share how honoured he was to do that show and also talk about his directorial venture A Quiet Place he was constantly being interrupted by audiences with questions about The Office. An audience member says, "Hey, Jim. I have a question. ... So my question is you're Jim from 'The Office'?" the member then asked where Pam was. To this Krasinksi graciously responded, "Nope, I'm actually John. Hello." He added that "Pam is a fictional character."

There on Ego Nwodim told Krasinski that he needed to stop working out because "Jim is soft." Kenan Thompson stood up and told the host he needs to "kiss Pam." "That is what I need to see today," Thompson said. The SNL member Pete Davidson then showed up by Krasinski's side to explain that everyone was asking about Pam because they've been binge-watching "The Office" while quarantining. Davidson then suggests that the audiences need someone to be Pam. As the crowd cheered on Krasinski and Davidson then shared a passionate kiss.

John Krasinski arrested

Was John Krasinski in Capitol Riot?

The answer is no, not really. A few sketches down the line, Krasinski finds himself at a friend's home for a game night. He is surrounded with five other pals in a "quarantine pod."The friends are all sitting around the living room when the doorbell unexpectedly rings. Their friend Brad opens the door thinking it's the pizza delivery, but it turns out to be an FBI agent arresting Brad for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Brad explained to his friends, "I care about our nation and its Constitution, so I wiped jelly on a statue and put (Nancy) Pelosi's phone down my pants." This cycle continued with the doorbell ringing, the friends assuming they're getting pizza when in actuality, it's more FBI agents arresting them one by one until it's Krasinski's turn.

The FBI officer then asks, "Are you, Keith Reynolds"? Krasinski smugly responded: "Yes, or QDaddy on Facebook". He then proceeds to leave with the officer, carrying what appears to be the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He is also mimicking Adam Christian Johnson, aka "Podium Guy" from the riot. At the end Krasinski says, "Good day, all”.

Source: Still from SNL (YouTube channel)

