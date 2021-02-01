Machine Gun Kelly Falls Off Stage During End Credits Of Debut SNL Performance - Watch

Machine Gun Kelly had the "best night ever" during his Saturday Night Live debut on January 30. During the episode, hosted by The Office and A Quiet Place actor John Krasinski, Machine Gun Kelly gave memorable performances of songs from his latest album, Tickets to My Downfall, which topped the Billboard 200 last October. The entire episode received an icing on the cake when MGK tumbled off the stage while goofing around with his Saturday Night Live pal Pete Davidson. Watch it here!

Machine Gun Kelly on SNL

Pete and MGK! pic.twitter.com/yhimeftbi2 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly opened with an energetic performance of My Ex's Best Friend, rocking out with his pink guitar alongside his band. For his second performance, the star slowed things down with the emotional Lonely, a song about his late father, who died last July. "10 seconds before we played 'lonely' on SNL, they came up and said the whole lighting board and set up we had for the performance crashed," he tweeted the following morning. "So we just had a spotlight and the music, that was the best thing that could’ve happened."

10 seconds before we played “lonely” on SNL, they came up and said the whole lighting board and set up we had for the performance crashed.

so we just had a spot light and the music,

that was the best thing that could’ve happened. — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) January 31, 2021

But the unexpected surprises didn't stop there. During the end credits, an overjoyed MGK got carried away while goofing around with SNL cast members. The musician tumbled off the stage with Pete Davidson and was seen excitedly picking up his friend and fellow rapper. Luckily, both men quickly brushed past the brief moment and laughed it off. John Krasinski could be seen stepping forward to help the two up – both appeared to be fine and went on to continue hugging and congratulating their fellow performers.

we did do a skit

during the credits we did one called “two drunk friends fall off the stage”

it went even better than planned https://t.co/n1qlUvjglW — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) January 31, 2021

nah "tickets to my downfall" is the perfect title for this iconic fall pic.twitter.com/doI0EEZ3yo — tamara 🎟 (@takemyhedicine) January 31, 2021

In the hours leading up to his electrifying SNL debut, MGK also shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the heightened craziness into Studio 8H, where the SNL stage is situated. In a video shared on Twitter, he is seen literally carrying girlfriend Megan Fox into the back entrance while surrounded by cheering fans and paparazzi. "Good afternoon NYC," he captioned the clip. Take a look here!

good afternoon NYC pic.twitter.com/EbcYUzPBaD — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) January 30, 2021

According to Billboard, Kelly also recalled his past desires to perform on SNL. On Twitter, he earlier reminisced about his memories watching Saturday Night Live "every weekend" with his aunt and father. He said that since they weren't there to witness his moment, he performed the song Lonely as a tribute to his late family members. Meanwhile, the rapper-turned-rock-star recently shared a zombie-inspired video for Acting Like That, his latest collaboration with Yungblud. It was followed with the release of his self-written and directed “pop-punk musical” Downfalls High, a 50-minute film that he recently compared to Pink Floyd’s The Wall. Watch Machine Gun Kelly's performance of My Best Friend and Lonely on SNL here.

