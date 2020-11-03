John Legend Avows 'let's End This National Nightmare', Urges People To Vote In US Election

John Legend has recently shared a video from a Twitter account where he was seen talking to people on the importance of voting. The singer was seen addressing people over the ongoing US Election 2020. John urged people to vote and to thus put an end to a “nightmare” as he claimed. He spoke of how important their votes would be for the Presidential elections. In a roughly 5-minute-long video, John Legend spoke on several issues where he tried to urge people to vote before it’s too late.

John Legend says, "let's end this national nightmare"

Amid the presidential elections between Donald Trump vs Joe Biden, several celebrities including John Legend have stepped forward, asking people to cast their vote. Many celebs have mentioned how important it is for one to vote and how it could change things for good. John Legend in his speech spoke of the police brutality and rampant racism that he has observed in the United States. The singer strongly conveyed the message of how he condemns the actions of police officers towards people of colour. He specifically called out the Trump administration for encouraging police brutality and not condemning white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

my speech in support of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. let's end this national nightmare... https://t.co/xBbh9KdEj4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 3, 2020

Several points were put forward by John Legend in the speech he made urging people to vote. John Legend also highlighted the aspect of how the administration has failed to hold the police accountable for their actions. He said that it all has treated a root into the systematic racism that has been going on.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle ahead of the US Presidential election results, the singer said that he made the following speech in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He then added a statement urging his fans and followers to vote, by saying he wants them to end the national nightmare that has been going on. A number of followers lauded John for his speech and thanked him for sharing the video.

Take a look at some of the reactions on John Legend's Twitter update:

You were incredible! I really enjoyed your speech. — Tammi with an i (@Brwnidgl333) November 3, 2020

Yes!! Go Vote!! — Sabrina Fitzhugh (@FitzhughSabrina) November 3, 2020

Watched it with my daughters it was great!☺️ — LuLu (@LuLuJG81) November 3, 2020

Thank you for taking time to use your platform and voice. — PNG2000 (@goodwlb) November 3, 2020

