John Legend Speaks About His Personal Experiences On Dealing With Racism

American singer John Legend recently opened up about the struggles that he has faced in his career only because of the colour of his skin. In favour of the National Day of Racial Healing, John Legend spoke about his personal experiences with a leading daily.

Here's what John Legend said

John Legend said that he is in a position of privilege as he is a celebrity. He also spoke about how currently there were so many doors open for him that are not open for other people. John said that people recognise him and treated him a certain way and it is only because they know him.

John Legend also spoke about how the hardest time for him was when he was studying at the University of Pennsylvania. He said that he noticed how the people out there treated outsiders around the campus if they were not aware that you are a student.

John Legend further revealed about his interactions with the police. He said that the police questioned his right even to get in his own car. John said that it was that time where he felt it the most in west Philadelphia around the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.

He also said that he was being treated like he did not belong there only because he was black. He added that no one ever said it but it was obvious as they did not do the same with white students and never even asked for their ID just to get into their own car and question their belonging.

John Legend in the end, took a moment to thank his culture. John said that he would not have been the artist that he was today if he was not black. He also said that he would not have had the experiences that he has and also the upbringing that he would not want to trade.

