John Legend Says Anybody Voting For Kanye West In Elections Is 'reckless And Misinformed'

John Legend took to his Twitter handle and shared how he feels about Kanye West running for President. The singer threw light on who helped Kanye West get on the ballot. He further wrote that in his opinion only reckless and misinformed people shall vote for Kanye.

John Legend shared an article by vice.com that claims the GOP lawyer who helped Kanye West get on the Wisconsin ballot in the presidential election also works for Donald Trump. The GOP strategist Lane Ruhland has ties to President Donald Trump’s campaign as well. The singer called out anyone who is planning to vote for Kanye and shared that he is not impressed with them.

John Legend's post on Twitter

As he shared the article by vice.com, John Legend wrote, “Just in case anyone needs some clarity around what is happening here”. In the next tweet, he wrote that anyone who would be voting for Kanye is “reckless” and “misinformed”. The singer also wrote that voters who are planning to vote for the “okey doke” (Kanye West), was anyway not voting for Biden.

Just in case anyone needs some clarity around what's happening here. https://t.co/6a9fQPxDu4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 5, 2020

Anyway.... Anyone reckless and/or misinformed enough to fall for the okey doke probably wasn't voting for Biden (or voting at all). — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 5, 2020

Biden in the tweet refers to Joe Biden, who is set to contest against Trump and other Republicans as the Democratic nominee for Presidential elections. Hollywoodlife reported that in a press conference, Donald Trump had denied rumours that GOP operatives are trying to help Kanye win. Reportedly, President Trump said that he did not know anything about it and instead praised Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian.

John Legend comments on his friendship with Kanye in past

As reported by Hollywoodlife, John Legend had talked about his feeling for Kanye West as the two have had a friendship in the past. John Legend told UK’s The Sunday Times that he is not trying to disown Kanye and that he still loves him and loves everything they have done together creatively. Reportedly, the singer also said that despite that, they were never the closest of friends.

Reportedly, John also said that Kanye and he always disagreed with Trump and revealed that their friendship was never about politics. The singer further told a portal that they never talked about politics before and it was never a part of their interaction. He also revealed to the portal that their interaction was almost always about creativity and music.

