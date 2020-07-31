VMA Nominations 2020: Jonas Brothers' 'What A Man Gotta Do' Gets Nod For Best Pop Category

On July 30, MTV announced the nominations for the 2020 Video Music Awards. The list of nominations includes 15 categories including two new categories this year, which is Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance. Jonas Brothers' What a man gotta do also made to the list in Best pop video category. The video featured Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas with their wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Read on to know more about the upcoming event.

VMA 2020

Singers Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead with nine nominations each, including a co-nomination for Video of the Year for Rain on Me; followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six each. On the other side, Grande and Justin Bieber’s hit Stuck with U will compete for The Best Music Video From Home along with Drake’s Toosie Slide, John Legend’s Bigger Love, 5 Seconds of Summer’s Wildflower, Blink-182’s Happy Days and Twenty One Pilots’ Level of Concern.

I am so grateful and so blessed to have 9 #VMAs nominations this year for my album Chromatica, for Rain On Me, and other performances I’ve given. This is such a difficult time for people all over the world, I really honor how lucky I am to have a day like today. pic.twitter.com/rvNzAnJeMF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, for protest songs reflecting the Black experience created in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others also bagged VMA nominations. R&B star H.E.R.’s I Can’t Breathe, Anderson Paak’s Lockdown and Lil Baby’s The Bigger Picture all scored nominations in the Video for the Good category. On the other side, Taylor Swift, who released a surprise album in July, will compete for Video For Good with her song about sexism, The Man. She received five nominations overall, while Drake, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Bieber earned four nominations in different categories. BTS, Harry Styles, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Future, Karol G and Doja Cat also earned three nods each.

VMA 2020 Voting

Starting from July 30, fans can vote across 15 categories including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Quarantine Performance and more at VMA's official website, that is vma.mtv.com until August 23. Voting for the PUSH's Best New Artist category will remain active in the show on August 30. The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air on Sunday, Aug 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET, live from Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

