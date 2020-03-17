The Debate
Chris Martin Holds Mini-concert For Fans Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, John Legend To Join Next

Music

Chris Martin recent held a live streaming mini-concerts for fans amid coronavirus outbreak. John Legend will also do the same soon. Check out the video and more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chris Martin

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has led to quarantine at many places. People are asked to stay home and isolate themselves from others. To overcome the stress of social distance, Chris Martin, the lead singer of the popular rock band named Coldplay, held a mini gig at his home. Read to know more.

Also Read | Chris Martin Yells At A Group Of Rude And Aggressive Fans In A Video

Chris Martin's mini gig for fans due to COVID-19

According to reports, Chris Martin along with John Legend has partnered with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen to raise funds for coronavirus relief. They will hold a small "Together, At Home" series for their fans. Martin held his mini-concerts earlier today.

Also Read | Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson Spotted On A Date In Los Angeles; See Pics

Chris Martin held live streaming on the social media handle of Coldplay's Instagram. During the mini-concert, Martin interacted with the fans who were commenting and also played songs on their demand. The live streaming reportedly reached around 59 million viewers. Chris Martin also spread awareness on how to be safe from COVID-19. Check out his full mini-concert below.

Also Read | Google To Discontinue With John Legend’s Voice On Google Assistant; Read

After Chris Martin, John Legend will be seen presenting a small show for his fans. He retweeted Coldplay’s tweet and mentioned that he will be playing his part tomorrow. Legend stated that it will be on his Instagram handle.

Also Read | Top TV Shows Starring Chrissy Teigen And John Legend You Must Check Out

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
