Chris Martin Holds Mini-concert For Fans Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, John Legend To Join Next

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has led to quarantine at many places. People are asked to stay home and isolate themselves from others. To overcome the stress of social distance, Chris Martin, the lead singer of the popular rock band named Coldplay, held a mini gig at his home. Read to know more.

Also Read | Chris Martin Yells At A Group Of Rude And Aggressive Fans In A Video

Chris Martin's mini gig for fans due to COVID-19

According to reports, Chris Martin along with John Legend has partnered with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen to raise funds for coronavirus relief. They will hold a small "Together, At Home" series for their fans. Martin held his mini-concerts earlier today.

Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins (1pm in LA / 8pm in London). love CM #TogetherAtHome — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) March 16, 2020

Also Read | Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson Spotted On A Date In Los Angeles; See Pics

Chris Martin held live streaming on the social media handle of Coldplay's Instagram. During the mini-concert, Martin interacted with the fans who were commenting and also played songs on their demand. The live streaming reportedly reached around 59 million viewers. Chris Martin also spread awareness on how to be safe from COVID-19. Check out his full mini-concert below.

Also Read | Google To Discontinue With John Legend’s Voice On Google Assistant; Read

After Chris Martin, John Legend will be seen presenting a small show for his fans. He retweeted Coldplay’s tweet and mentioned that he will be playing his part tomorrow. Legend stated that it will be on his Instagram handle.

My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/YZ8Y1W8esc — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

It'll be on Instagram Live at @johnlegend. Requests will be accepted. And let me know which other artists I should pass the torch to — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

Also Read | Top TV Shows Starring Chrissy Teigen And John Legend You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.