John Legend Sings The Cover Of 'Georgia On My Mind' In Support Of Joe Biden

John Legend is one of the most popular singers. He, like other Hollywood celebrities, is also vouching for the Democratic Party Party representative Joe Biden to win the US Presidential race. He sang a song in support of Joe Biden titled Georgia on My Mind. Read ahead to know more.

John Legend sings Georgia On My Mind in support of Joe Biden

John Legend took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video of him singing the song Georgia On My Mind in support of Democratic Party Party representative Joe Biden. The singer sang the song cover to celebrate the slight lead of Biden against the Republican Party representative Donald Trump in the state of Georgia. The state of Georgia is currently counting the votes of the ongoing presidential elections.

Also read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares Her Look From Her First Karwa Chauth On Instagram; See

John Legend is seen sitting in his home and singing Georgia On My Mind cover. He ended the two-minute video by saying that he loves Georgia. Chrissy Teigen, John Legend’s wife, retweeted his video with the caption that he has been waiting for five hours to post the song.

He has been waiting to post this for 5 hours https://t.co/vIz2bNkkCW — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, 2020

Also read | 'The Affair' Star Ruth Wilson Reveals The Reason Why She Quit The Show Ahead Of Its Finale

Some of the most famous John Legend’s songs are All Of Me, which has garnered 1.7 billion views on YouTube, Beauty And The Beast, which has 241 million views on YouTube, and Love Me Now that has 199 million views on YouTube. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have two children together, Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens. John Legend has won many awards and accolades for his contribution to the field of music.

Also read | Ankita Lokhande Shares Throwback Picture From Her Show 'Pavitra Rishta'

How many more ballots in Georgia?

Democrat candidate Joe Biden took a lead in the state of Georgia by 917 votes early in the day as counting continued. Notably, Georgia hasn't voted for a Democrat since 1992.

Also read | Zac Efron To Star In A Survival Thriller Film Titled 'Gold'

Trump vs Biden

In the US Election 2020, Americans will vote for their 46th president. The US Election 2020 has seen tough campaigning from both ends- Republican and Democratic, with Donald Trump representing the former and Joe Biden the latter. According to a report by CNN, Biden amassed huge support from the Black community in Atlanta and Fulton County.

Image courtesy- @johnlegend and @joebiden Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.