'The Affair' Star Ruth Wilson Reveals The Reason Why She Quit The Show Ahead Of Its Finale

The Affair star Ruth Wilson’s exit from the show ahead of its wrapping up has come as a huge surprise for the fans of the show. Ruth Wilson has left the show reportedly because of the repeated nude scenes in it. Read ahead to know more.

Ruth Wilson leaves The Affair ahead of its final fifth season

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth Wilson has exited The Affair because of the number of times she was asked to be nude for the scene. This made her feel uncomfortable. Ruth was also frustrated because of the frequent nudity which was required of her. She also wanted to leave the show for quite some time. It is also speculated that Ruth is restrained by a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

Why did Ruth Wilson leave The Affair?

After being asked multiple times about the real reason Ruth left the show, she would not reveal the reason. She would only drop hints. She has said that it isn’t about the remuneration or even about other projects. She further added that she is not allowed to talk about it.

An investigation was done in 2017 by the parent company CBS. It was speculated that Ruth Wilson and Sarah Treem, who is the showrunner did not see eye-to-eye about Ruth’s character development. Ruth also has said that the work environment was hostile.

The report by The Hollywood Reporter also mentions that Ruth understood the nature of the show and its demand for nudity. But the frequency and the nature of certain nude scenes did not sit well with her. She was often asked to be nude for scenes which did not creatively require disrobing.

Another source has mentioned that they heard Ruth asking why does her male co-star not have to be seen nude as many times she is. Wilson had also voiced her concerns a couple of times. But she was pushed back and called ‘difficult’.

According to a report by Comic Book, Sarah Trreem has denied the allegations. She said that she has devoted her entire life in writing about women’s issues and women empowerment. She even clarified that she created The Affair because she wanted to highlight a female’s experience of living in a make world. She also defended her self by saying that the notion that she would create an unsafe environment for women lacks a grounding in reality. The Affair cast stars Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney, and Joshua Jackson.

