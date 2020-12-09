John Lennon's Album That He Signed For His Killer 40 Years Ago Is Now Up For Auction

John Lennon was a singer and songwriter for one of the most famous bands ever, The Beatles. His songwriting partnership with Paul McCartney remains the most successful in musical history. The singer was assassinated in 1980 by Mark David Chapman for whom he had signed a copy of his album. The album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow Yoko Ono and former Beatles bandmates on Tuesday paid tribute to him on his death anniversary.

A sad sad day but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world. I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love Paul#JohnLennon



📷 by Linda McCartney pic.twitter.com/oNL0ihzhvl — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 8, 2020

John Lennon's album up for auction

According to a report by dtnext, the copy of Double Fantasy that Lennon signed for his killer, Mark David Chapman, a few hours before his death on December 8, 1980, is being sold by a private collector through New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions. Bidding on Tuesday stood at $450,000 but a spokesman said the auction house expected it to sell for about $1.5 million at the close of the online auction on Saturday. Goldin Auctions said John Lennon's killer, Chapman, had got the singer to sign the album earlier in the day and then threw it in a planter outside the Dakota Apartments after killing him.

John Lennon's death

The former member of The Beatles, John Lennon was shot and killed by an obsessed fan in New York City on December 8, 1980. Lennon was a member of The Beatles and he went to have solo success with hits like Imagine and Starting Over. The artist was entering his Manhattan apartment building when Mark David Chapman shot him four times at close range with a .38-caliber revolver. After he was shot in 1980, Lennon was rushed in a police car to St Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital Centre, where he died. According to BBC, the witness report says that at least three shots were fired and others have claimed they heard six. There were also reports that said that Lennon staggered up six steps into the vestibule after he was shot, before collapsing.

