John Mulaney's Clip Of From Seth Meyers' Show Before Rehab Leaves Netizens Worried

A clip featuring John Mulaney from his appearance on the eminent talk show Late Night With Seth Myers, a show that he had only recently joined the staff of as a writer, is causing netizens to worry about the comedian's well-being. Many people have called the act by John Mulaney on Late Night With Seth Meyers as odd. Netizens are making such claims because one can see that in the video clip below, Mulaney is wearing an overcoat and shades at an indoor event. In addition to the same, one can see John Mulaney saying things that fans of Mulaney would claim are something that he wouldn't generally say on a public platform. The video of John Mulaney on Late Night With Seth Meyers can be found below as well as on YouTube.

If you’ve watched @sethmeyers lately you had to know something was up. I am glad @mulaney is getting help. He was getting a little cringe but i think 2020 has driven everyone insane at some point — jolly lolly (@joliloli4) December 22, 2020

three weeks ago I felt there was something seriously *off* with John Mulaney's appearance on Seth Meyers.https://t.co/Y73LEY9l2W — dr. undersecretary of ever shorter days (@EastVillChris) December 21, 2020

Yeah same! He just seemed very off in this segment and I was very confused it was odd to watch and see him like that but it makes sense now, unfortunately — Robyn (@robynhope01) December 22, 2020

I think I first noticed it here https://t.co/gkFoexbpDt — jolly lolly (@joliloli4) December 22, 2020

John Mulaney checked himself into a Pennsylvania-based rehabilitation facility two days ago. According to a report by People Magazine, the 38-year-old actor, comedian and writer is going to be stationed at the facility for a total of 60 days. In the past, John Mulaney, a key SNL cast member and writer, has been quite vocal about his battle with narcotics.

Ever since the news of John Mulaney in rehab broke, his fans took to Twitter in order to show their support for the artist/television personality. According to People Magazine's report, Mulaney started consuming recreational substances very early on in his life in order to gain attention. In the article, he was quoted saying that drinking and smoking turned him into an outgoing personality and he would stop being so if he stopped consuming them. Mulaney never enjoyed the consumption of marijuana but was particularly fond of cocaine. The admission of John Mulaney in rehab happened during the weekend that went by.

During his multiple appearances on stage, he has spoken about his tryst with his addictions. John Mulaney's wife, according to The Sun, is standing by her husband's side this time as well, as she has in the past. John Mulaney's wife, Annamarie Tendler, is a professional makeup artist.

On the front of the individual presentations, the prominent SNL writer and comedian was last seen in the Netflix comedy special, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City. Mulaney was also heard as Spider-Ham in Marvel's Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Prior to his admission to rehab, the comedian was also going to be seen hosting the then-upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

