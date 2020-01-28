John Musker, The Disney Legend Left "bemused" With Disney's Live-action Remake Spree

Disney legend John Musker recently in a statement talked about how bemused he feels with the amount of live-action remakes the animation studio is making. In his statement, John Musker also talked about how he prefers the character being hand-drawn rather than being completely animated. Read on to know more details about what the Disney legend said in his statement.

John Musker not happy with remakes

John Musker and Ron Clements are Disney’s most iconic direction team. John Musker worked with Walt Disney Studio but recently announced his retirement. John Musker recently commented on the Walt Disney Studio’s remake spree.

According to a report by PTI, John Musker in a statement said that he is bemused by the amount of Disney live-action remakes. For those who are not aware of this, John Musker and Ron Clements were the directors of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Treasure Planet. This directorial duo also worked on Disney’s Hercules.

Also read | New Disney Logo For 20th Century Studios Revealed After $71 Billion Merger

In his statement, John Musker also commented about how he feels the remakes that are successful according to him are the ones that ironically reinterpret the original stories. He then went on to talk about Angelina Jolie's Maleficent as an example. Maleficent is a different take on the storyline of Sleeping Beauty.

John Musker also commented about the recent remake of The Lion King. He said that he finds The Lion King director Jon Favreau a brilliant filmmaker but the inexpressive animation in this remake did not help him in getting involved with the plot of the film and its iconic characters. The Disney Legend also mentioned that the shot-for-shot fealty in comparison to the hand-drawn characters in The Lion King was also a contributing factor to feeling uninvolved.

Also read | Disney Working On The Live Action Rendition Of Bambi? Deets Inside

John Musker also commented that in general, he would like to see more original content. He further added that in the case of fairy tales particularly he would like to see new stories and not an extension, repetition of the already present narratives. Since 2010, Disney has produced several live-action remakes and continues to do so with Mulan, 101 Dalmatians, Cruella, The Little Mermaid, and Bambi being on the way.

Also read | Family Left Petrified As 'Haunted' Disney Doll Returns Home After Being Disposed Twice

Also read | Best Live-action Disney Movies That Were Released In The Last Decade

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock, The Lion King Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.