John Oliver Uses Damian Lillard As An Example To Talk About Voting By Mail Scenario

On the show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, John Oliver talked about voting by mail, which could help keep voters safe from the coronavirus threat with an election around the corner. While discussing the voting method, Oliver mentioned Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard in an attempt to lighten up the mood. Fans reacted positively to Oliver's show, happy about Lillard being included. Portland Trail Blazers shared the segment including Lillard on their Twitter account.

Also read | Damian Lillard goes with LeBron James as MVP over Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

I Vote By Mail: John Oliver Voting by Mail segment included Damian Lillard

Also read | 6-year-old boy John Oliver Zippay welcomed with standing ovation as he rejoins school after cancer treatment

John Oliver Voting by Mail segment featured Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard

Among issues like George Floyd's death and the protests happening the USA, John Oliver talked about voting by mail and the importance of still being able to do so. As the episode came to an end, Oliver chose to use Oregon as an example of voter fraud being possible through mail being rare. In 2017, Oregon had 54 suspected voter fraud cases, which was 0.02 percent of the two million voters.

Former Secretary Of State for Oregon Phil Keisling was a part of the episode and stated that 'Oregonians don’t care about politics to the level of risking prison time for it.' John Oliver agreed with him, stating that the only time Oregonians would risk going to prison for a vote would be for Damian Lillard. Oliver further talked about Lillard's NBA campaign, stating that he should be a candidate for the NBA MVP award. He ended the show by saying 'DAME D.O.L.L.A for life'. Trail Blazers fans were happy about Oliver mentioning Lillard, as he talked about Lillard not receiving the attention he deserves.

Also read | Damian Lillard won't play on NBA return if Trail Blazers don't have chance for playoffs

I Vote By Mail: Twitter before the John Oliver voting by mail segment

We're back tonight at 11:07. Due to the fact that we're producing remotely, we currently have to tape Saturday morning. That's never great, and this week, it's especially not-great. There's obviously a lot more to say than we were able to, and we look forward to saying it soon — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) June 1, 2020

On his show, Oliver referred to the week as 'truly brutal', talking about protests in Portland and around the country. Oliver's show, according to fans, was grimmer than his usual show. He spoke about George Floyd's death, a 46-year-old African-American man who was killed in police custody. He was also honest about his opinion about people thinking casting votes through the mail would shatter democracy. As per Oliver, that is 'completely wrong, and deeply stupid'. He also added that the option to vote via mail has been available to US citizens for decades.

Also read | NBA return: Damian Lillard calls out analyst Dan Orlovsky for calling him 'entitled' and 'spoiled'