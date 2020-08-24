Lili Reinhart Is Excited About Disney's New Animation 'The Owl House' For THIS Reason

Riverdale fame Lili Reinhart has been excited about Disney's new animation The Owl House as it features a bisexual lead. Lili came out as bisexual in June and revealed that she’s glad the character of Luz Noceda in The Owl House now exists. In June, the actor came out as a bisexual, revealing that her peers had known her sexual orientation for years.

She hadn't gone public for fear of being manipulated to get publicity, as her major relationships were with men. However, Reinhart hoped that the creation of the bisexual Luz Noceda in The Owl House would promote understanding among others.

During an interview with BBC, the actor revealed that it is important to normalise the issue as she feels in cinema and TV, the characters are usually gay or straight, and there's not a lot of bisexual characters and it must be normalised. Further explaining about it, she said that there are a lot of bisexual people, including her. And she said that earlier, she always felt that people were going to invalidate what she was saying by telling her that she was 'going through a phase'.

Lili added that she hopes that young people now have the resources to embrace their sexuality and identity. She also revealed that she hopes people know they have outlets and communities that are now so willing to support young people in the decision-making process, and there's a lot of open arms out there.

Also read | Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Depression, Says She Felt Like 'dying'

On the work front

The actor was recently seen in Amazon film titled Chemical Hearts. She essays the role of Grace, an aloof young girl who wears androgynous clothes and walks with a cane. She captures the heart of hopeless romantic Henry, played by Austin Abrams of The Walking Dead, but he discovers that she has been weighed down by trauma and grief. The film is based on Krystal Sutherland's best-selling young adult novel, Our Chemical Hearts.

Also read | Cole Sprouse Confirms Break-up With 'Riverdale' Co-star Lili Reinhart On Instagram

The actor has no upcoming projects in her kitty and it is said that she is yet in talks with several directors for her films. Fans and viewers are excited about her upcoming projects and can’t wait to see her on the big screen.

Also read | Lili Reinhart A.k.a Betty Cooper From 'Riverdale' Buys Herself A Posh Home In Los Angeles

Also read | Lili Reinhart’s 'Chemical Hearts' Trailer Exposes Catastrophic Reality Of Teenage Romance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.