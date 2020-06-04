Does Michelle Show Up On 'Fuller House'? Know More About Michelle Tanner's Appearance

The second part of Fuller House season 5 is now available on Netflix. Fuller House became one of the most successful reboots of a show, as it ran successfully till season 5. Fuller House brought together most of the original cast of the hit '90s show Full House back for the reboot. While fans are enjoying the Fuller House season 5, they still notice Michelle Tanner’s absence on the show.

Does Michelle show up on Fuller House?

Michelle Tanner from Full House was played by twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen from 1987 to 1995. She is the youngest Tanner sister on the original long-running series Full House. Michelle Tanner doesn't make an appearance throughout the show not even at her sisters’ wedding. Actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen reportedly decided not to return to the reboot series hence the character of Michelle Tanner does not return in the show.

Why isn’t Michelle in Fuller House season 5?

Actor John Stamos who played Jesse Katsopolis on Fuller House revealed to an entertainment portal that actors Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a decision to not return on Fuller House. John Stamos added that the girls aren’t interested in pursuing an acting career. The Olsen twins bid their farewell to their shared character Michelle in Full House in 1995. They went on to co-star in various movies. However, their last big-screen appearance was 15 years ago, in the 2004 teen comedy New York Minute.

How is Michelle referenced in Fuller House?

As the family is shown reuniting in the pilot of Fuller House, Danny Tanner played by Bob Saget mentions Michelle in the saying "Well, Michelle sends her love, but she's busy in New York running her fashion empire." This is because the creators of the show realized that they would have to address Michelle Tanner's absence in the show. It wasn't only once that Michelle was addressed in Fuller House. She was mentioned in Season 2, Thanksgiving episode, when D.J. revealed that she wished Michelle could've joined them for the holiday. Upon this John Stamos turns to the camera and extends yet another invitation by saying, "Come, it'll be fun."

Fuller House was a reboot of the famous 90's show Full House. The second part of Fuller House’s Season 5 aired on Netflix on June 2, 2020. The reboot of the show stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, a widowed mother and a veterinarian. Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, D.J.'s younger sister, and Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler. John Stamos and Bob Saget have recurring appearances on the show.

