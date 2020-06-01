Abhay Deol's 'This Is Not A Love Song' From Netflix Original 'What Are The Odds' Out Now

The Abhay Deol starrer What Are The Odds recently released on Netflix amid lockdown on May 20, 2020. The Hinglish drama has been receiving an overwhelming response from the masses ever since its release on the video-on-demand platform. Therefore, the makers of the film recently released a full version of one of the songs from the Netflix Original.

'This Is Not A Love Song' from the Abhay Deol starrer 'What Are The Odds' streams on music platforms

After sharing one of the songs titled 'Shining Your Light on Me' from his film What Are The Odds, Abhay Deol has yet another good news for his fans. Deol recently took to Instagram to surprise his fans as he shared the music video of a song titled This Is Not A Love Song from the Netflix Original and broke the news that the song is now available on music streaming platforms. Sharing the video clip, he captioned it writing,

"On NetflixThis is ‘Not A Love Song’

#Whataretheodds music streaming on Apple Music, Saavn, Spotify, Youtube."

Alongside Abhay Deol, What Are the Odds cast comprises other popular faces including Yashaswini Dayama, Karanvir Malhotra, Priyanka Bose, Monica Dogra and Manu Rishi in the key roles. The Megha Ramaswamy directorial's story revolves around two teenage friends who unintentionally end-up spending an entire day together. Netflix's description of 'What Are The Odds' reads, "When two unlikely friends play hooky from school, accidental encounters and otherworldly events turn their day into a whimsical coming-of-age journey". In 2019, the film had premiered at the closing night gala of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

Not so long ago, Abhay Deol also took to Instagram to thank everyone who watched the film to make it a hit on the video-on-demand platform within its first week as it was trending #2 on the top movies in India on Netflix. Therefore, Deol thanked his fans for the overwhelming response as he wrote,

"Thank you for all the warmth and love you’ve showered on us.

The journey would nothing without each one of you. Everyone welcome to our odd little world. You are now part of the #oddsquad"

Check out the trailer of the Netflix Original 'What Are The Odds' below:

