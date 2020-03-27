John Stamos Paints Perfect Family Picture, Shares Family Sing-along Amid Quarantine;Watch

John Stamos, popularly known for his role as Jesse Katsopolis or Uncle Jesse in the 1987 sitcom Full House, shared an adorably cute video of his family singing the Disneyworld chorus 'It's a Small World'. Dressed in pajamas and wearing Mickey Mouse ears, John and his wife Caitlin McHugh can be seen strumming the guitar and trying to have a sing-along while their one-year-old son Billy can be seen sitting snuggly between the two on the bed. However, the tiny tot soon gets playful and jumps about all over the bed which made the 56-year-old star caption his post, "‘It’s a Small World’ family Sing-A-Long turned into a ‘Small Disaster!".

The Stamos family paints a perfect family picture in the video where little Billy certainly steals the show and the hearts of all his fans and well-wishers. John and Caitlin tied the knot in February 2018 and welcomed their bundle of joy in April that year. They named their firstborn after Stamos' father, whom he called his 'hero'.

The coronavirus pandemic and the frenzy of the deadly infection has driven the world to a standstill as all industries have been shut down to prevent the spread of the virus. The film industries all over the globe have implemented the self-quarantine regime for the safety of its members including the actors, workers and technicians.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 virus, has long been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as it has spread across 166 countries of the world. As on Friday evening, the virus has wiped out a total of 25,423 people from the world with about 5.66 lakh confirmed cases.

