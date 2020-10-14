John Travolta Celebrates Late Wife Kelly Preston's Birthday With A Sweet Throwback

John Travolta honoured his wife Kelly Preston in a special way. The Grease actor took to Instagram and shared a picture from their wedding. John Travolta shared this occasion on what would have been his wife Kelly Preston’s 58th birthday.

John Travolta shares throwback for late wife Kelly’s birthday

John Travolta suffered a devastating loss this year after his wife Kelly Preston passed away in July 12, 2020. John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston battled breast cancer for two years.

Today, John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston would have been celebrating her 58th birthday. Even though his wife passed away in July, Travolta did not forget to ring in her birthday. The Grease actor took to Instagram and shared a picture from their wedding. Along with this picture, John Travolta also shared a picture from his parents’ wedding.

Along with these wedding pictures, John Travolta also shared a sweet note. He wrote, “Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad’s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John”. Take a look at John Travolta’s Instagram post here.

A family representative had confirmed the news of Kelly Preston’s death to People. The statement revealed that Kelly Preston was battling breast cancer privately. She was supported by her “closest family and friends” while undergoing medical treatment. In this statement.

John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston were married for 28 years. The couple share three children together – daughter, Ella, 20 and son Benjamin who is 9-years-old. Their first son, Jett, died at the age of 16 in 2009 due to a seizure.

This is not the first time John Travolta has paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston. One month after his wife’s death, John Travolta shared a video of him dancing with his daughter Ella. The father-daughter duo was dancing to honour Kelly Preston’s memory. This dance tribute was loved by Preston and Travolta’ fans. Take a look at this video here.

