John Travolta Makes Public Appearance With Daughter After Wife's Demise, Fans Support

John Travolta's wife passed away in July after losing to her two-year fight with breast cancer. Almost after two months of Kelly's sad demise, John Travolta and his daughter Ella recently made their first public appearance. On September 5, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture, wherein he and his daughter can be seen attending actor Brittany Furlan Lee's birthday lunch. Take a look at John Travolta's Instagram picture.

John Travolta back on Instagram after his wife's demise

John Travolta captioned the picture as, "Lovely lunch today with the Lee’s. Happy birthday @brittanyfurlan!". The picture features Lee's family dining at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu. John and Ella joined the table along with Tommy’s eldest son Brandon, 24, and Brittany’s pals Mikaela Hoover, 36, and Daniella Beckerman. Brittany Furlan Lee celebrated her 34th birthday.

Also Read | John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston passes away at 57 after 2-yr battle with breast cancer

Fan reactions

Fans and followers of John were quick to offer the actor words of support in the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Hope you're doing ok john and keeping your chin up â¤ï¸â¤ï¸", while another commented, "Hope you and your family are doing well, sending love ðŸ§¡". Another fan reacted saying, "I am glad to see you are doing ok. I know it comes in waves. Grief does not die, it changes. Kelly was so amazing, as are you. I hope you know that you are loved, and thought about often. Thank you for just being wonderful you!!! ". Take a look at some more reactions below.

Image Credits: John Travolta Instagram Comment

Also Read | Cast of Grease: John Travolta, Olivia Newton and others who appeared in this 1978 musical

Kelly Preston's demise

Kelly Preston, known for films like Jerry Maguire and Mischief, passed away on July 13, 2020. The 57-year-old star died after a two-year battle with breast cancer, which she had voluntarily chosen to keep away from the public eye, as revealed by her representatives to a news daily in the USA. Announcing the sad news with the fans, John Travolta posted an Instagram picture and wrote a heartfelt note. Take a look at the Instagram post below.

John's note

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.

All my love,

JT

Also Read | Adam Levine shares a heartfelt post for the late actor Kelly Preston; See here

Also Read | Late Kelly Preston remembered by Russell Crowe, Tim Allen & other Hollywood stars

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.