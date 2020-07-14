Adam Levine Shares A Heartfelt Post For The Late Actor Kelly Preston; See Here

2020 has been a tragic year because of the deaths it has seen. The death of popular Hollywood actor and John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston has certainly shocked the entire world. She was announced dead on July 12 due to breast cancer. Celebrities from the film industry have been mourning at Kelly Preston’s death. Read more to know about Kelly Preston’s death.

Adam Levine's heartfelt post for Kelly Preston

Kelly Preston was one of the most loved celebrities of the media industry. A number of celebrities have shared posts as a tribute for the Gotti star. Maroon 5 lead singer, Adam Levine has also shared a post for Kelly Preston. He was literally heartbroken to hear about Kelly Preston’s death. He took to his Instagram to share a picture of him with Kelly and captioned it with, “My first pretend kiss…We will miss you, Kelly. You’ll always hold a special place in my heart”.

The picture was from their 2004 hit song, She Will Be Loved where the two played the role of each other’s love interests. Other celebrities have also shared posts about Kelly Preston’s death. Russel Crowe, Reese Witherspoon, Tim Allon and many others shared posts on Kelly Preston’s death.

Kelly Preston was extraordinary. I was lucky enough to star with her and direct her, and her talent was off the charts. She had such a big heart, she was a wonderful wife and mother, and my thoughts are with John and the whole family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 13, 2020

Such sad news about Kelly Preston. She & John Travolta had one of the most enduring (29 year) Hollywood marriages & were two of the nicest, most genuine people in the business. Gutted for him. pic.twitter.com/eTi6ljGEPz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 13, 2020

John Travolta on Kelly Preston's death

Other than the celebrities, Kelly’s husband, John Travolta also shared a heartfelt message for his wife. His post has been getting a lot of attention on social media platforms as fans have been sharing it from their accounts too.

In his post, John wrote, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT”.

