John Travolta Shares Video With Kids Celebrating First Christmas Since Wife Kelly's Death

John Travolta took to his Instagram on Christmas Day to share a video of his kids Ella and Ben wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. This year is the first time the family is celebrating Christmas after his wife Kelly Preston’s death in July. Take a look at the video.

John Travolta shares video of kids on Christmas

John Travolta took to his Instagram on December 25, 2020, to share a video with his kids Ella and Ben on the occasion of Christmas. The video was taken in front of their decked up Christmas tree surrounded by loads of gifts. The actor is seen asking both Ella and Benjamin to wish everyone, the former wished everyone and then he moves the camera to Ben who is eating something and then wishing everyone.

In the caption, he wrote, “Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!” followed by the Christmas tree emoji. The post has been liked over 382k times and has loads of warm-love for the family in comments under it. Take a look at some of the comments here.



This was the first time the three were celebrating the festival without Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston who passed away in July 2020. She died after a 2 year-long battle with breast cancer. The couple got married back in 1991 and had their first child Jett the next year who passed away at the age of 17 in 2009, after suffering from a seizure. They had their second child, daughter Ella in 2000 and then a son Benjamin in 2010.

Sharing the news of Kelly’s passing in July, Travolta wrote, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer… I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal”, alongside a picture of hers.

