'The Batman' Spin-off TV Series On Gotham City PD To Be A Prequel?

The Batman is an upcoming superhero film directed by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman. It was recently announced that a spin-off television series from the movie is under development which will focus on Gotham City Police Department. Now it is said that the series will be set before the film takes place. Read to know more.

The Batman spin-off TV series to be a prequel?

The news about a spin-off TV series of The Batman movie made many fans excited. Now, according to the latest reports, the show will be a prequel to the film. The premises of the series will be set before the forthcoming movie takes place. It will reportedly show how Gotham transformed into a corrupt and criminals filled city, which brings the billionaire superhero in action.

The Gotham City PD focused television series will be co-developed by The Batman director Matt Reeves. It will expand the world that the filmmaker is creating from the DC Comic characters. The series will be produced by Reeves along with Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire creator) as a writer and executive producer. It will premiere on HBO Max and is banked by Warner Bros. studio.

The Batman spin-off series official statement

The groundbreaking television series to be written by Winter is set in the world Reeves is creating for The Batman feature film and will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham. This marks the first television project for Reeves under his recently announced overall deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group.

Matt Reeves expressed his views about the series in a statement. He said that the series is an “amazing opportunity,” not only to expand the vision of the world he is creating in the film but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a long-form format can afford. He mentioned that getting to work with the “incredibly talented” Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream for him.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman has several DC comics characters in one film. It has three villains, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. With Robert Pattinson as the cape crusader, it also features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. If the series is a prequel it is speculated that it will serve as an introduction to the characters that will feature in the movie

