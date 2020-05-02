Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' To Release In 2022, Chris Rock's 'Spiral' Dates Pushed Further

The production house Lionsgate recently revealed the dates of their upcoming releases. The production house mentioned that the fans of John Wick may have to wait for another year to watch their favourite stars onscreen, according to a news portal. John Wick 4 was confirmed by the makers and fans were excited to see what was in store for their favourite characters after the events of John Wick 3: Parabellum.

Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 to release in 2022

However, fans will be relieved toknow that Matrix 4 is all set for 2021 release, and no news of the movie being pushed forward has surfaced yet. Fans are eager to watch Keanu Reeves back in action in both the series. John Wick and The Matrix series have both been classics. Another film which was highly anticipated was Spiral starring Chris Rock. Lionsgate has mentioned that the Spiral film is the next addition to the Saw series. The horror film was pulled off the calendar in March.

One of the spokesperson from Lionsgate mentioned to a news portal that several people will go back to the theatre expecting a certain feeling. Therefore, the spokesperson mentioned that they will put out a variety of films for fans to truly enjoy the experience. They also added that they are working on something special for everyone and are eager to welcome movie lovers back to the cinema halls and make the experience special for them once again.

