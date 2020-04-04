Keanu Reeves Credits John Wick Director Chad Stahelski For Success Of Franchise

The action film franchise, John Wick turned Keanu Reeves into a household name. The fourth film is currently in the making and fans are excited to see Reeves get in his action shoes again. The actor recently revealed that the credit of making John Wick into the character that he is today goes to the director, Chad Stahelski.

Keanu Reeves credits John Wick director

Keanu Reeves in a recent interview revealed that it was John Wick director Chad Stahelski who expanded the character into a film franchise. He even added how Stahelski wanted John Wick to explore different environments. The director wanted Keanu Reeves character of John Wick to expand his activities to different settings including ninjas.

Keanu Reeves added how John Wick director Chad Stahelski would say “let's have a motorcycle fight with swords and pistols which is against ninjas”. Hr also added that this scene even involved some high technology. Keanu Reeves said that the scene even involved motorcycle riding and the next fight scene was “completely a whole different thing”.

Keanu Reeves dons the role of John Wick, a retired hitman who is seeking revenge. The entire John Wick film franchise is considered to be one of the most popular action film series till now. The films of the John Wick franchise raised the bar for action by straying away from cliché action stunts.

The third film of the John Wick film franchise was released in 2019, titled John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The film is all set for its television debut in India on April 12, 2020. The movie starred Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos and was directed by Chad Stahelski.

While talking about the John Wick film franchise, Chad Stahelski said in an interview about how action and story do not have a balance in Hollywood films. He even said that what makes a John Wick film stand apart is that both the story and action never stop. The fourth installment in the John Wick franchise is currently in the making and is expected to release next year.

