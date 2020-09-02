'John Wick' Cast's Net Worth Proves They Don't Worry About How 'everything's Got A Price'

John Wick is a popular neo-noir action thriller film, with Keanu Reeves in the titular role. The film has been massively popular and has been making headlines as it was recently confirmed that the fourth instalment of the film would be releasing 2022. Here is information about the net worth of the cast of the film.

Keanu Reeves' Net Worth

Keanu Reeves is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He plays the titular role in the film and portrays the character of a ruthless hitman who is also called as Baba Yaga or Boogeyman. Keanu Reeves has also been featured in popular films like The Matrix, Speed and Point Break.

According to Wealthygorilla.com, Keanu Reeves’ net worth is $ 360 million. The actor has endorsed brands like Arch Motorcycles, Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s. The actor also supports and has worked with several charities like Angelwear, City Of Hope, Coach Art and LIFEbeat.

Ian McShane's net worth

Ian McShane portrays the character of Winston in the film series John Wick. The actor has been featured in series like American Gods, Lovejoy and Deadwood. According to Celebritynetworth, Ian McShane’s net worth is $10 million dollars.

Lance Reddick's net worth

Lance Reddick has portrayed the character of Charon in the film series, John Wick. The actor has been featured in movies and series like The Wire, Fringe, Bosch and Angel has Fallen. According to Celebritynetworth, Lance Reddick’s net worth is $3 million.

Alfie Allen's net worth

Alfie Allen has portrayed the character of Losef Tarasov in the movie series. The actor has been featured in shows and movies like Game Of Thrones, Jojo Rabbit, How to Build a Girl and The Predator. According to Celebritynetworth, the net worth of Alfie is $6 million.

Dean Winters' net worth

Dean Winters has portrayed the character of Avi in the film series. The actor is credited for several films like Oz, Battle Creek and series like Law & Order. According to celebritynetworth, the actor’s net worth is $5 million.

About 'John Wick' franchise

John Wick series was created by Derek Kolstad. The series star Keanu Reeves in the lead role and also features Ian McShane as Winston, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, regulars in the series. Until now, the franchise has produced three films, and all have been directed by Chad Stahelski. They are considered as critical as well as commercial successes, with a collective gross of more than $585 million at the worldwide box office.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

