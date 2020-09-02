Big Sean Reveals 'IDFWU' Wasn't Diss To Ex Naya; Claims She Knew About And Liked The Song

Rapper Big Sean revealed that he would have never made IDFWU if he knew that his ex would die so tragically. The rapper addressed how the song was not about his ex and how he respects her and thinks she is a hero. He also revealed that his ex knew about the song and she had liked it as well.

Big Sean reveals IDFWU was not for Rivera

Big Sean, in an interview with New York Magazine, revealed that he would have never made a song like IDFWU, had he known that his ex, Naya Riveria would die so tragically. Sean’s 2014’s track IDFWU has been associated with Naya for years by the fans of the rapper as it was released months after the couple had split up. When he was asked recently, if he regrets making the song and the way it was associated with her, the rapper told the media portal that the song was not about her and he would have never made the song if he would have known she would die so tragically.

Sean told the portal that Naya had made a huge impact on people and she had done so many great things in life. Sean added that it is hurtful that people associate the song with her as it was not a diss track. He further revealed that he had played the rap for Rivera and that she had liked it.

Read Also | Justin Bieber's Songs Featuring Popular American Rapper Big Sean

Big Sean and Naya Riveria relationship timeline

Big Sean and Naya Rivera started dating in the year 2013 and the couple got engaged in October the following year. However, by April 2014, Sean broke off the engagement and the couple had a break up which was very public. At the time, Sean had revealed that breaking up the engagement was a “difficult decision”.

Naya went on and got married to Ryan Dorsey in August 2014. She had a beautiful son with Dorsey called Josey. However, The couple got divorced in 2018.

Read Also | Naya Rivera's Death: 'If I Die Young' Song Goes Viral As Fans Remember The 'Glee' Actress

IDFWU details

I Don’t F*** with You is a rap song by Big Sean featuring E-40 and it released in 2014. The fans of the rapper assumed that the song was about Big Sean’s ex Naya Riveria. In several interviews, the rapper had explained that it was not about Naya or any of his exes.

Read Also | Big Sean's Latest Album 'Detroit 2' To Release On September 4

Read Also | Big Sean Releases New Track 'Deep Reverence', Raps About Losing A Baby

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.