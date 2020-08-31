Maniyarayile Ashokan Cast Net Worth Details From Jacob Gregory To Anupama Parameswaran

Maniyarayile Ashokan is a romantic comedy-drama Malayalam language film that is available to stream on Netflix from August 31st. The film stars Jacob Gregory, Anupama Parameswaran and Sunny Wayne in the lead roles. The film has been produced by South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan and reportedly, he has a cameo in the film. Here is the net worth of the cast of the film.

Read Also | Mahesh Babu’s 'Dookudu' Remake To Be Helmed By Director Anees Bazmee?

Maniyarayile Ashokan cast net worth

Jacob Gregory’s net worth

Jacob Gregory is a popular American Indian actor who is popular for his works in Malayalam cinema. The actor has been featured in films like ABCD: American Born Confused Desi which released in 2013, 1983, Salalah Mobiles, Vegam, Unda, Soothrakkaran and Parava. The net worth of the actor is unknown currently and is under observation as he keeps his personal life private.

Read Also | Amit Sadh Shares Pictures With Child Artists From 'Breathe,' Calls Them 'real Heroes'

Anupama Parameswaran’s net worth

Anupama Parameswaran is a popular Indian actor who is well known for her debut role in Premam as Mary George. The actor has been featured in films like Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi and Tej I Love You. According to topplanetinfo.com, Anupama’s net worth is $2 million as of 2019. Which when converted to INR is over Rs 15 crores. Reportedly, she charges between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 60 lakhs for her films.

Read Also | Dulquer Salmaan Surprises Fans As He Unveils Trailer Of 'Maniyarayile Ashokan'

Sunny Wayne’s net worth

Sunny Wayne portraying the character of Ajayan in the movie. The actor is popular for his movies like Aadu and Pokkiri Simon. According to trendcelebsnow, Sunny Wayne has an estimated net worth between $1 million and $ 5 million. This is between Rs 7 crores and Rs 37 crores.

Read Also | Nicolas Cage Roped In To Voice Lead Character In Amazon Series 'Highfire'

Surprise surprise! The #ManiyarayileAshokan trailer has dropped early. Go check it out now on https://t.co/jZEFQvS4UY — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) August 28, 2020

Maniyarayile Ashokan details

Maniyarayile Ashokan stars Gregory Jacob and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. The movie tells a light-hearted love story of the central character, Ashokan. The film features popular actors such as Shine Tom Chacko, SV Krishna Shankar, Shritha Sivadas, and others. It marks the directorial debut of Shamzu Zayba and the debut of Magesh Bogi, who wrote the tale of Maniyarayile Ashokan, and Vineeth Krishnan, who wrote the film's script and screenplay.

The music for the film is composed by debutant Sreehari K Nair. Meanwhile, the cinematography is done by Sajad Kakku, and the editing is done by Appu N. Bhattathiri. Maniyarayile Ashokan is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his production banner. The movie premiered on August 31, 2020, on Netflix.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read Also | Halsey Believes BTS MVs Are ‘cinematic Masterpieces’; Praises Band In Latest Post

Image credits: Screengrab from the trailer and Anupama Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.