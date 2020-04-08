Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-wife Amber Heard Of Chopping His Finger Off During An Altercation

Johnny Depp has recently spoken about his ex-wife Amber Heard by alleging that she sliced his finger off. Johnny Depp revealed that his ex-wife Amber Heard damaged his finger during a violent altercation. Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber have been in a legal tussle for quite a while and this statement made by Johnny adds to it.

Johnny Depp's accusations against ex-wife Amber Heard

A news portal claimed that a video shows Johnny Depp saying that he was trying to get his finger back. Johnny Dep called the incident insane, as he could not come to terms with the fact that the person he is married to has chopped off his finger. Johnny Depp also added that he has named his injured finger Little Richard. According to a news portal, the incident allegedly took place a month after the couple got married.

Johnny Depp at the time was filming for Pirates of the Caribbean in Australia. He mentioned that he tried to shield Amber Heard from the aftermath of the altercation by pretending that he had caught his finger in a door. Johnny Depp said that Amber Heard threw a vodka bottle towards him which he dodged at first. However, his hands were on the marble of the bar. Johnny also said that the first bottle missed his ear. Johnny Depp then said that Amber Heard threw a second bottle at him which was much larger and smashed it into the bar.

Johnny Depp revealed that it was then that his finger got injured. According to the news portal, the tip of the finger was severed and all the bones in there were completely shattered. Amber Heard too spoke on this issue by saying that Johnny hurt his finger by smashing and banging it on a phone on the wall during a three-day ecstasy binge.

Amber Heard also accused Johnny of ripping her nightgown and strangling her during a horrific ordeal. She also produced text messages, according to a news portal, that prove that Johnny Depp’s injury was self-inflicted. The texts clearly mentioned Johnny admitting that he cut the top of his middle finger.

