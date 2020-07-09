Where Is Kylie Jenner Vacationing Right Now? See The Breathtaking Pics From Her Vacation

Like the rest of the world, Kylie Jenner had been quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the influencer recently took a break from her quarantine life and vacationed with a few of her friends. Since she posted breathtaking pictures from her vacation, fans have been wondering, “Where is Kylie Jenner vacationing?”

Kylie Jenner Vacation: Where is Kylie Jenner vacationing right now?

Kylie Jenner is currently vacationing at Amangiri, which is a five-star resort in Canyon Point, Utah. Utah is a landlocked state in the western United States. Furthermore, Amangiri in Utah is situated right next to the lands of the Navajo Nation, which is the largest Indigenous American reservation in the United States.

Jenner has been sharing the pictures from her grandiose and serene vacation on her Instagram handle. The dessert-located resort contains crystalline pools. The resort has extremely minimalistic yet modern looking raw concrete architecture around. There are natural shrubs, rolling hills, rocks, dunes, and tiny lakes between the massive rock formations.

From Kylie Jenner’s Instagram, the location looks highly calming and picturesque. The resort is located on the border between the landlocked state of Utah and the state of Arizona. Moreover, it sits in the middle of the sacred Grand Staircase-Escalante. The resort is also located near Lake Powell and offers thrilling experiences of hiking and boating.

Kylie Jenner new Boyfriend

Among the pictures, Kylie Jenner has posted on her Instagram handle was one which featured Fai Khadra. Hence rumours about the two dating are spreading rapidly. Fai Khadra is a 28-year-old Palestinian model and musician.

He is also Kendall Jenner’s close friend. Kylie has posted several pictures of and videos featuring the model during her vacation. While the two have not confirmed their relationship yet but fans have already been speculating that Fai Khadra is Kylie Jenner’s new boyfriend.

As per the reports of a media portal, Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra were spotted outside Bootsy Bellows night club in Los Angeles on June 7, 2020. The two were spotted with their arms in arms. This was not the first time the model had spent time together. As per the reports of an entertainment portal the Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra were spotted arm in arm at American Rapper Diddy’s 50th birthday bash as well.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner has over 184 million followers on Instagram. She is the fifth most followed person as on the platform, behind celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande and Dwayne Johnson. Kylie Jenner uses her Instagram handle for marketing her newly launched as well as popular products.

