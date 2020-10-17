Sia Tweets In Support Of Johnny Depp Amid His Legal Battle With Ex Wife Amber Heard

Australian singer-songwriter Sia has made her stand clear on the defamation case on Johnny Depp as the dates of the lawsuit keep getting postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sia took to her Twitter handle and wrote that she thinks Johnny is “clearly a victim”. The singer further explained why she feels Johnny Depp is a victim.

Sia supports Johnny Depp

Sia took to her Twitter handle and showed her support for Johnny Depp publically. The musician wrote in her tweet that she is “showing public support for Johnny Depp”. She explained that she would “love him to get clean and stop with the jewellery” and further wrote that she thinks “he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes”.

Sia is seemingly referring to the tapes that have been played at Johnny Depp’s libel trial at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. It was a recording from the year 2015, where Amber Heard had admitted to hitting Johnny Depp when they were married. Check out Sia’s tweet below.

Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp.

I mean, I'd love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes. — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2020

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been locked in a legal battle for a long time now. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Johnny Depp had filed a lawsuit against Amber for $ 50 million on account of defamation that came after she made allegations against him and called him a “wife-beater” in an op-ed piece published in the year 2018. Then, Amber too sued him for $ 100 million and accused Johnny Depp of “orchestrating a false defamatory smear campaign” against her.

Johnny Depp had told The Sun UK that Heard was not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator. He said that she hit, punched and kicked him. She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects at his head, including heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles, television remote controls and paint thinner cans, which severely injured Depp.

In response to this, Amber Heard had filed a 300-page response and had given details about the alleged abuse that she faced when the two were married. She had even included photographs of bruises and scars as proofs for the same. A while back, Johnny Depp had written a gratitude note for his fans, where he had thanked them for their support. He had written in the post, "I am only here because of you — and I’m only here for you!!! All thanks and love to you for all, JD.’ Check out the post below.

