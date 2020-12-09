Johnny Depp Goes To UK Court Of Appeal Against "wife Beater" Libel Case Verdict

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is taking a new course. A month ago, the former lost a libel case in the High Court against The Sun newspaper over an article that described him as a “wife-beater” back in 2018. Now the actor is heading to the UK Court of Appeal in a bid to overturn the verdict.

Press Association recently reported that Johnny Depp will be taking his “wife-beater” case against The Sun ahead to the UK Court of Appeal. Last month, the High Court passed the verdict that the newspaper did not libel the actor. Now Depp has sent an application challenging the verdict as he bids to subdue allegations made by his ex-partner, Amber Heard.

High Court judge Andrew Nicol said that The Sun’s use of “wife beater” phrase was “substantially true,” as he revealed his decision. The ruling also declared that Johnny Depp “did assault Ms Heard,” and the justice denied the actor an appeal in his court. But he gave Depp until December 7 to apply to the Court of Appeal to fight his judgment. Mr. Justice Nicol also ordered him to make an initial payment of around £630,000 for the publisher’s legal fees.

The High Court verdict cost Johnny Depp his role in Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts franchise as Gellert Grindelwald. He appeared in the first two movies and was set to reprises the character in the untitled third film, and two more projects. However, he was asked to resign from the job and he agreed to do so. Depp released in a statement in which he wrote, “The surreal judgment of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.” (sic). It is not clear on what grounds the 57-year-old will make his appeal.

