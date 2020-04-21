Johnny Depp Shares A Picture From The Studio With Metallica Band's 'Greeny' Gibson Guitar

Hollywood megastar Johnny Depp finally made his Instagram debut after years of staying away from social media. He joined the photo-sharing app on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Johnny Deep on Monday, shared a throwback picture of himself dressed as a rock star while holding the iconic ‘Greeny’ Gibson guitar. According to reports the picture was taken in Johnny Depp’s home recording studio. Check out the picture of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor with the instrument.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp Makes Instagram Debut, Shares Video About 'invisible Enemy'

Johnny Depp’s photos

In the picture, Johnny Depp can be seen posing with the guitar which is played by the band members of the famous band Metallica. Johnny deep wore a black and white striped shirt with a pair of suspenders and dark coloured jeans. The actor has his eyes closed as he posed for the lens. While posting the picture, he mentioned in brief about the guitar and why it is so well known.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-wife Amber Heard Of Chopping His Finger Off During An Altercation

In the post, Johnny Depp mentioned that the guitar was brought over by Metallica singer Kirk Hammett for a visit. He wrote, ‘A pic from the Studio, when @kirkhammett (of @metallica , obviously) brought the famous guitar, "Greeny" over for a visit... It is the '59 Les Paul, once owned and played for many, many moons, by the incredible Peter Green from early days of Fleetwood Mac!!! I was and remain, somewhat, in shock!!! An incredible experience!!!’ [sic]

Johnny Depp also spoke about the wall alongside which the picture is taken. The picture of a dog is painted on the wall; which Johnny Depp says is the portrait of his beloved dog who passed away. He wrote, ‘The painting on the wall is one I made of an old friend... My old dog, Mooh, who sadly passed away back when i was away on location filming, "Public Enemies". He was a very gentle boy and i still miss him greatly!!!!’ [sic]

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp Granted To Pursue $50 Million Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial To Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.