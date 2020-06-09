Johnny Depp's Birthday: When The Actor Revealed He Started Smoking At The Age Of 12

Actor Johnny Depp is currently amid a number of controversies rooting from the lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor's career has taken a hit due to the controversies and the public opinion around him has been uncertain in recent years but the actor has never shied away from showing the world about his personality and how he has evolved as a person by sharing various stories of his life which have built him and broke him.

The actor celebrates his 57th birthday today i.e June 9, 2020, on account of his birthday, here is a look back at the time when Johnny Depp revealed that he started smoking cigarettes at the young age of 12.

Johnny Depp started smoking at 12?

Johnny Depp in the past was speaking to an entertainment portal where he revealed how he started smoking at a very young age. In 1997, the actor revealed it to an entertainment portal that he was extremely unhappy back then which make him resort to smoking and engaging in drinking alcohol.

The actor had revealed that it was a very dark time for him and he did not have a grasp of what was happening to him and his life. He further revealed that there was a lot of liquor indulgence in his younger days and he would have 'eaten the glass' if allowed to do so, but he also believes that his indulgence in alcohol was very unhealthy.

On the other hand, actor Johnny Depp has faced a number of issues in recent years. The actor has been affected by various lawsuits and repetitive box office failures which have left even hardcore fans believing that Depp, who once enjoyed consistent box office success, may not be as big a star as he was earlier. The actor himself has been vocal about the repetitive failures at the box office.

While speaking to an entertainment portal during the promotions of the latest Pirates of the Caribbean film, actor Johnny Depp had admitted that he may have been overplayed for the venture. Johnny Depp reportedly made over $300 million with the latest Pirates of the Caribbean film, which in return did not perform as expected at the box office.

