When Johnny Depp Asked For Leonardo DiCaprio's Help On An Environmental Issue

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp took to social media and posted a photo about Turkey news, the previous year. According to reports, the historic mount Ida in the country was about to be destroyed by a Canadian gold-mining company. This led to his Turkish fans checking his post and supporting his move. Moreover, Johnny Depp’s Instagram post garnered over 227,000 likes and 11,000 comments.

When Johnny Depp asked Leonardo DiCaprio's help on an environmental issue

The Hollywood actor also tagged his friend Leonardo DiCaprio on the picture. The former asked for his support. In a descriptive caption accompanying the post, Johnny Depp wrote, “Turkey’s historic Mount Ida – the setting for so many stories and myths from ancient times – is now being destroyed by a Canadian gold mining company.

Just 20 km from the site of ancient Troy and 30 km from Çanakkale [Gallipoli], Anatolia’s Kaz Dağları [Goose Mountains] are steeped in ancient as well as modern history. Also known as Mount Ida, they are the setting for many stories from Ancient Greek times: including the Iliad by Homer and the Aeneid of Virgil. With a rural population scattered among small villages, the region has a wealth of endemic flora, left behind after the Ice Age.

But the region is also rich with minerals and natural resources, and these are being plundered by foreign and domestic companies alike, leaving vast swathes bare lifeless soil and the once majestic mountain a scene of toxic devastation. The most recent carnage is being wreaked by Doğu Biga, a Turkish company overseeing the project on behalf of the Canadian company, Alamos Gold. they have already felled almost 200,000 trees – four times more than the number approved by the Environmental Impact Assessment report."

On the professional front, Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio have worked in What's Eating Gilbert Grape. Released in 1993, it was well-received by the audience and received a nod from the Academy Awards for DiCaprio’s performance. It revolves around a grocery store clerk who cares for his overweight mother and a mentally challenged younger brother.

