Johnny Depp's Injury On 'Pirates Of The Caribbean 5' Cost Disney Millions?

Johnny Depp is well-known for playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise by Disney. He has been in news for quite a long time due to his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Now it is disclosed how the actor cost Disney millions following his fight with Heard.

Johnny Depp Cost Disney Millions Over 'Pirates of the Caribbean' 5 Injury

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed some details on Johnny Depp’s personal life over the past years. It states that he has never been told “no” by any company in his 35-year career. The report highlights how his unsettling behaviour on Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales cost Disney millions. According to testimony in the U.K. case, he swallowed “eight ecstasy pills at once” while shooting the movie in Australia.

After that Johnny Depp went to meet Amber Heard and allegedly attacked her. It resulted in the tip of his finger being sliced off. He then had to fly back to Los Angeles for surgery, which forced Pirates of the Caribbean 5 production to shut down for two weeks. It cost Disney around $350,000 a day, or $4.9 million to halt the work following the incident. Depp claimed that Heard threw a bottle of alcohol at him which injured his finger.

Johnny Depp was asked to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise after he lost a libel case against The Sun over an article that described him as a “wife-beater” back in 2018. He accepted the request of Warner Bros. Studios and is no longer a part of the film series. But before that, Disney already backed away from a future Pirates project with the actor, even if it never formally severed ties.

The producer of the movies, Jerry Bruckheimer has been one of Johnny Depp’s closest companions in recent times. He once suggested that the finger injury happened because “he got it caught in a car door,” during an off day. Bruckheimer was hoping to at least bring back Depp briefly as Captain Jack Sparrow in the next outing. It is said to be a female-centric project with Margot Robbie as the lead. However, Disney might not consider the decision, but an official verdict is not yet made. One studio head said that makers simply cannot work with Johnny Depp now. “He’s radioactive,” the unnamed studio head noted.

