Johnny Depp's Libel Case: UK Judge Rules Against The Actor For 'breaching' Court Order

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s dispute seems to be escalating with time as new details have emerged in the court in the recent trial. As per recent developments in the case, the high court has ruled that Johnny Depp has breached an order by failing to disclose texts that apparently showed him trying to obtain drugs, claims a report published in a leading news portal. However, the judge decided not to strike out the case "at this stage".

Last week, Amber Heard’s legal team argued that Mr Depp was in "serious" breach of a court order because he had not given NGN's legal team a series of texts sent between himself and his assistant. If the reports are to be believed, the texts demonstrated that Mr Depp was trying to get hold of drugs while staying in Australia with Amber Heard, during which time an incident of domestic abuse is alleged to have occurred. Responding to the same, Johnny Depp’s lawyer argued that the messages were not relevant as they did not relate to the allegations of domestic violence.

In the last trial, Johnny Depp’s text messages about his alleged drug use were front and centre at a hearing in London on Thursday, claims a report published by a leading news daily. The report further adds that the defendants asked the High Court to throw out Depp’s libel claim due to “severe deficiencies” in the disclosure of evidence by the actor at Thursday’s pre-trial hearing.

If the reports are to be believed, Johnny Depp, in his testimony, mentioned that his addiction, over the years, has been to Roxicodone pills, which are often referred to as ‘Roxies’, which are one of the brand names for oxycodone. Reportedly, oxycodone is an opioid prescription painkiller. In his testimony, the actor admitted that he has taken other drugs during the course of his relationship but never suffered from addiction from those drugs.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is all set to reprise his roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Speculations are also swirling that in the upcoming flick, a female actor would play the lead role and Depp’s Captain Jack will simply be a surrogate. The recently launched trailer of Johnny Depp’s much-awaited film, Waiting for the Barbarians features the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, as he plays the role of a colonel for the first time in his career. As per recent developments, it was confirmed that Waiting for the Barbarians will be released on VOD on August 7, 2020.

