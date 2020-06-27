Did Johnny Depp Ask For Substances Days Before Allegedly Assaulting Ex-wife Amber?

The legal battle Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is still ongoing with several new developments coming forth. According to The Sun, a news portal, a new update has been witnessed in the case that points towards Johnny Depp. Amber Heard recently alleged that Johnny Depp had been taking drugs and drinking heavily days before he assaulted her. She further claimed that Johnny Depp attacked her when she tried to stop him.

Also Read | Petition To Oust Amber Heard From 'Aquaman 2' Cast Gathers Nearly 450,000 Signatures

Johnny Depp begged for pills days before allegedly assaulting ex-wife

Also Read | Johnny Depp Admits To Taking Drugs; Refutes Amber Heard's Addiction Allegations In Trial

In the past, Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp several times of being violent and abusive towards her. On the other hand, Johnny Depp himself has also asserted that Amber was the one who used to assault him, according to The Sun and various other news portals.

Amber had initially alleged that Johnny Depp had physically assaulted her back in 2015, which resulted in black eyes. She claimed that he did this just days before she was set to appear on a talk show, according to various media portals. Amber Heard further claimed that she confronted Johnny Depp several times when she saw him taking drugs.

The actor even tried to stop him but it did not work. She even tried to stop Johnny from washing down the pills with wine, according to various news portals. It was during this time that Depp pushed, slapped and shoved her face to the ground, as claimed by Amber Heard.

Also Read | Elon Musk Denies Amber Heard-Cara Delevingne Ménage à Trois; Wants Depp-Heard Battle Over

A lawyer, Adam Wolanski, claimed that his client received several texts messages which were sent between Depp and his assistant Nathan Holmes, according to a news portal. The text messages have allegedly proven that Johnny Depp actually did contact his assistant for drugs. Some of the texts had messages in which Johnny Depp can clearly be seen asking for “whitey stuff” and also telling his assistant that he wants to be ecstatic once again, according to a news portal.

The assistant then tried to keep Johnny off the substance, however, the actor did not want to hear any lecture and simply wanted to consume the drugs, according to a news portal.

Also Read | 'Aquaman' Actress Amber Heard Loses Lawyers In Case Against Johnny Depp

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.