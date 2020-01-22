Royal Family To Get Animated Treatment By HBO Max Based On A Satirical Insta Account

The Royal Family is set to get an animated treatment in an upcoming project backed by HBO Max. The project, titled The Prince, will be based on Gary Janetti’s parody account, which takes jibes at the royal family from Prince Geroge’s perspective.

'The Prince' is on the way

There are numerous documentaries that cover the British royal family and streaming giants never miss out on the chance to get the streaming rights of such shows and documentaries. Even audiences and viewers have always been curious regarding the family and its functioning. The streaming giant Netflix and its series titled The Crown, that talks about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, is one of Netflix’s most successful projects to date.

Also read | Samantha Markle Accuses Sister Meghan Of 'ripping' Royal Family

Now, another project based on the royal family is heading to the upcoming streaming platform HBO Max. This project has been titled The Prince and will be a satirical take on the British royal family through the perspective of Prince George, eldest of Prince William and Kate’s kids. This upcoming project is based on Family Guy’s Gary Janetti’s satire Instagram account.

Gary Janetti’s Instagram account reacts to different news regarding the royal family through Prince George.The Prince, apart from being based on the royal family, is also including a star-studded lineup for its voiceover. Gary Janetti will lend his voice to Prince George, Orlando Bloom will be voicing Prince Harry, and Condola Rashad will be voicing Meghan Markle.

Also read | Serena Williams Avoids Question On Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's Royal Family Exit

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton will be voiced by Lucy Punch, and Tom Hollander will be voicing both Prince Philip and Prince Charles. Alan Cummings will be Prince George’s butler, Owen, Frances De La Tour will voice Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince William will be voiced by Iwan Rheon. The head of originals at HBO Max, Sarah Aubrey, spoke about this brand new satirical take on the royal family.

She said that the team of HBO Max is excited to bring Gary’s created world on Instagram to their streaming platform. She further added that Gary’s Instagram fans already know that Prince George as a character can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet. She concluded her statement by saying that she cannot wait to see what Gary Janetti does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.

Also read | Prince Harry Expresses 'great Sadness' Over Separation From Royal Family

Also read | Exit Royal Family, Enter Netflix? Streaming Giant Wants To Work With Harry & Meghan

Image Courtesy: The Royal Family Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.