Jojo Rabbit Producer Looks Back At The Film's Journey, From Being Rejected To Oscars 2020

Jojo Rabbit was evidently one of the biggest gambles any major production studios could take as the film revolves around Adolf Hitler being portrayed as a funny character. The film is a World War II comedy which features a Nazi youth and his imaginary friend - Adolf Hitler. The film was reportedly an idea which sprung out of writer-director-actor Taika Waititi's mind to encompass the broad spectrums of hypernationalism and hate in heartfelt comedy-drama film.

Jojo Rabbit's producer reflects upon the film's journey

Jojo Rabbit's producer Carthew Neal was speaking to a news daily where he discussed the film's journey and reception. Carthew revealed that Taika Waititi was the reason everyone came on-board the project. He revealed that the script was blacklisted by many studios as it dealt with a controversial topic and personality. Though major studio heads would enjoy the script, giving it a green light was impossible for them as there was always scepticism if Taika Waititi could pull the film off with the required sensitivity.

The producer said he is happy with the message the film has put forward. With an increase in hate speech and hate crimes, it is important that a film like Jojo Rabbit is made and handled with immense care. The producer believes that the Oscars 2020 nominations reaffirm the fact that such films need to be made.It has made the producer understand that there is a need for films which speak of innocence and put ahead a simple story.

Carthew Neal also shared an incident where the film was screened in many Jewish communities. Surprisingly, the makers of the film received valuable and positive feedback from veteran scholars of the community who believe that the stories of the Holocaust need to be told and retold. According to the producer, Jojo Rabbit is only a film about a young boy learning to think for himself and not base his thoughts and understanding of the world on what he's told to. Jojo Rabbit has garnered six nominations at the prestigious Oscars 2020 with major nominations including - Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress - Scarlett Johansson and Best Adapted screenplay - Taika Waititi.

