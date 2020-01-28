The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jojo Rabbit Receives Praise And Adoration By Netizens On Social Media

Hollywood News

Taika Waititi's acclaimed Oscar-nominated film, Jojo Rabbit, is soon going to get an international release. Here is what fans are saying about the film online.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
jojo rabbit

Jojo Rabbit is a comedy-drama film that is set during the events of World War II and is based on Christine Leunens' novel, Caging Skies. The movie was directed by the acclaimed filmmaker, Taika Waititi, who is known for his films such as Thor: Ragnarok and What We Do in the Shadows. While the film released back in December of 2019, it only featured in theatres across the US and the UK. Jojo Rabbit will finally be available for the Indian audiences on January 31, 2020 and fans and critics have already shared their opinions on the film on social media.

Fans praise Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit on Twitter

Also Read | Top Taika Waititi films: From 'Thor Ragnarok' to 'Jojo Rabbit'

The initial reviews for Jojo Rabbit seem to be mostly positive. Most critics, as well as fans, have unanimously praised the film for its brilliant direction, humour, and emotional plot. Here are some Twitter fan reactions for Jojo Rabbit

Also Read | Home Alone reboot is on the way with 'Jojo Rabbit' star Archie Yates in the lead

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit will release in India on THIS date

Jojo Rabbit was also one of the films that were nominated for the Best Film Award during the Oscars 2020. Thanks to its massive popularity and acclaim, the movie is now getting a rerelease across the world and will be making its international premiere. Child actor Roman Griffin Davis plays the titular role in the film. Director Taika Waititi also plays a prominent role in the movie, where he acts as Jojo's imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler.

Also Read | Jojo Rabbit producer looks back at the film's journey, from being rejected to Oscars 2020

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR ON SHARJEEL IMAM ARRES
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
NITISH SLAMS KISHOR
DIA REPLIES TO TROLLS OVER VIDEO
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA