Jojo Rabbit Receives Praise And Adoration By Netizens On Social Media

Jojo Rabbit is a comedy-drama film that is set during the events of World War II and is based on Christine Leunens' novel, Caging Skies. The movie was directed by the acclaimed filmmaker, Taika Waititi, who is known for his films such as Thor: Ragnarok and What We Do in the Shadows. While the film released back in December of 2019, it only featured in theatres across the US and the UK. Jojo Rabbit will finally be available for the Indian audiences on January 31, 2020 and fans and critics have already shared their opinions on the film on social media.

Fans praise Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit on Twitter

Also Read | Top Taika Waititi films: From 'Thor Ragnarok' to 'Jojo Rabbit'

The initial reviews for Jojo Rabbit seem to be mostly positive. Most critics, as well as fans, have unanimously praised the film for its brilliant direction, humour, and emotional plot. Here are some Twitter fan reactions for Jojo Rabbit.

Also Read | Home Alone reboot is on the way with 'Jojo Rabbit' star Archie Yates in the lead

I did not expect #JojoRabbit to be that good. Believe the hype. Dance. pic.twitter.com/JMwhTIhyVx — Billy (@babebillybobu) January 25, 2020

#JojoRabbit



Don't speak to me I'm trying to process my life after THAT GODDAMN SCENE pic.twitter.com/UQh83GWhRE — Хомяк и стресс (@Bad_Hamster6) January 24, 2020

Go watch #JojoRabbit 👀 I don’t know what else to tell you 🤷🏻‍♂️ I laughed, I cried, I cringed - what more could you possibly ask for? pic.twitter.com/rWnpifyyTX — Seb (@sebarsch) January 25, 2020

#JojoRabbit was a wonderful comedy lots of good jokes amazing actors #TaikaWaititi have done a amazing job. pic.twitter.com/uiLGupzAhn — Dath_Sanguis09 (@horrormoviekill) January 20, 2020

Went to see #JojoRabbit today. Crazy premise that makes you go huh? But I loved every minute. My best picture of 2020. Do yourself a favor, if it is in a theater by you, go see it. pic.twitter.com/EUfFrFK2TE — Randy Heath (@ranhea1751) January 21, 2020

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit will release in India on THIS date

Jojo Rabbit was also one of the films that were nominated for the Best Film Award during the Oscars 2020. Thanks to its massive popularity and acclaim, the movie is now getting a rerelease across the world and will be making its international premiere. Child actor Roman Griffin Davis plays the titular role in the film. Director Taika Waititi also plays a prominent role in the movie, where he acts as Jojo's imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler.

Also Read | Jojo Rabbit producer looks back at the film's journey, from being rejected to Oscars 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.