The Masked Singer Updates: The Face Behind The T-Rex Is Finally Unmasked

On Wednesday, during the March 25 episode, it was finally time for the Group C playoffs on The Masked Singer. The judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger were joined by the comedian Will Forte. It was time to send one singer home before the super nine singers compete with each other. A popular news source looked closely at the clues and tried to break it down to reveal the answer to 'who is the T-rex?'

The Masked Singer Updates: T-rex guesses and clues for who is the T-Rex?

T-Rex Clues

The clues about the T-Rex were given by her coach this week. The T-Rex clues included the word 'Subscribes', a Boomerang and food covered with glitter. The coach also revealed that the T-Rex is young but has fans across all age-groups. Her Lego clue revealed the word 'Poodle'. She told Will Forte that they were connected by the Lego Batman. Ultimately, the identity of the T-Rex singer was revealed.

The T-Rex guesses and the answer to 'Who is the T-Rex?'

When the time to reveal The Masked Singer came, the judges had really interesting T-Rex guesses to make. Will guessed her to be Gabby Douglas while Ken Jeong said she was Honey Boo Boo. Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger guessed her to be Jojo Siwa. The entire audience was excited to seek an answer to 'Who is the T-Rex?'. After the ritual chanting of 'Take it off', The Masked Singer was revealed to be JoJo Siwa.

Next week, the Astronaut, Rhino and Night Angel will move to unite with the finalists from Group A and Group B. The finalists from Group A are the White Tiger, the Kangaroo and the Turtle. The finalists from Group b are the Frog, the Kitty and the Banana. Some of the top guesses for the remaining singers in play include Jordyn Woods, Bow Wow, Bret Michaels, Rob Gronkowski, and Jesse McCartney.

